Problem with setting Fibo retracement levels

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I have created a Fibo retracement object but I need to use customized levels, I use below code but all lines are showing beside each other.

   if(Fibonacci_Retracement(0,"fibo",0,fibtime1,fibprice1,fibtime2,fibprice2,clrWhite))
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"fibo",OBJPROP_LEVELS,fiblevel);

      for(int i=0; i<fiblevel; i++)
        {
         fiblevelvalue[i]=fibprice1-(fibprice1-fibprice2)*fiblevelfactor[i]*0.01;

         Print(DoubleToString(fiblevelfactor[i],1),"value",fiblevelvalue[i]);


         ObjectSetDouble(0,"fibo",OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,i,fiblevelvalue[i]);
         ObjectSetString(0,"fibo",OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,i,DoubleToString(fiblevelfactor[i],1));
        }

fibo is drawn correctly but the result levels are as attached image.


fiblevelvalues is a double array result are correct and its price of each level.

could any one help and tell me where am I wrong?

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Taher Halimi:

I have created a Fibo retracement object but I need to use customized levels, I use below code but all lines are showing beside each other.

fibo is drawn correctly but the result levels are as attached image.

fiblevelvalues is a double array result are correct and its price of each level.

could any one help and tell me where am I wrong?

Try changing this line:

fiblevelvalue[i]=fibprice1-(fibprice1-fibprice2)*fiblevelfactor[i]*0.01;

to 

fiblevelvalue[i]=fiblevelfactor[i];
 
Seng Joo Thio:

Try changing this line:

to 

thank you very much friend, yes you are right, I have to use factors, not the prices.

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