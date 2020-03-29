Problem with setting Fibo retracement levels
Taher Halimi:
could any one help and tell me where am I wrong?
I have created a Fibo retracement object but I need to use customized levels, I use below code but all lines are showing beside each other.
fibo is drawn correctly but the result levels are as attached image.
fiblevelvalues is a double array result are correct and its price of each level.
could any one help and tell me where am I wrong?
Try changing this line:
fiblevelvalue[i]=fibprice1-(fibprice1-fibprice2)*fiblevelfactor[i]*0.01;
to
fiblevelvalue[i]=fiblevelfactor[i];
Seng Joo Thio:
Try changing this line:
to
thank you very much friend, yes you are right, I have to use factors, not the prices.
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I have created a Fibo retracement object but I need to use customized levels, I use below code but all lines are showing beside each other.
fibo is drawn correctly but the result levels are as attached image.
fiblevelvalues is a double array result are correct and its price of each level.
could any one help and tell me where am I wrong?