/Expert Market/ Meaning of popular list

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Dear experienced traders,

Do you know the meaning of the sort for popular list in Expert Market?

I think it should be one of below, do you know the right answer?

A. Number of buy

B. Number of running in real account

C. Number of running in account include demo and real account

D. Number of download include demo and real

E. Number of access

I know it is awesome for each of them, but I still interested in the right answer. 

Thank you in advance and best regards,

Sky


 
Sky L:

Dear experienced traders,

Do you know the meaning of the sort for popular list in Expert Market?

I think it should be one of below, do you know the right answer?

A. Number of buy

B. Number of running in real account

C. Number of running in account include demo and real account

D. Number of download include demo and real

E. Number of access

I know it is awesome for each of them, but I still interested in the right answer. 

Thank you in advance and best regards,

Sky


All of these combined I should thought.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

All of these combined I should thought.

Thank you, Eleni. A combined result, do you know how does it calculate?

 
Sky L:

Thank you, Eleni. A combined result, do you know how does it calculate?

No, I don't know the exact formula and I don't think its known to any of us, generally MQL5.com does not disclosure such details.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

No, I don't know the exact formula and I don't think its known to any of us, generally MQL5.com does not disclosure such details.

Thank you, Eleni.

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