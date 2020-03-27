Round Price!!!
Hello everyone, is being a while that I'm looking for an indicator that pop an alert when the price touch a round level like (1.1000) or (1.200) etc... I don't know if I have the right to post someone indicators here, but a few days ago I found this indicator that is exactly what I need, but the only problem is that it doesn't work so well, this indicator is heavy and it blocked my graphics, maybe you guys think that is possible to change the command lines or if someone knows an indicator like this ONLY with round number and an alert? thanks
As you can see in the image above, the price touch the round price and automaticly pop up an alert. This indicator is great, but the only problem is that is too have and it block my graphics
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Hello everyone, is being a while that I'm looking for an indicator that pop an alert when the price touch a round level like (1.1000) or (1.200) etc... I don't know if I have the right to post someone indicators here, but a few days ago I found this indicator that is exactly what I need, but the only problem is that it doesn't work so well, this indicator is heavy and it blocked my graphics, maybe you guys think that is possible to change the command lines or if someone knows an indicator like this ONLY with round number and an alert? thanks
As you can see in the image above, the price touch the round price and automaticly pop up an alert. This indicator is great, but the only problem is that is too have and it block my graphics