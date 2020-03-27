how to create a .set file?

Hi guys,


In my EA there is an option to load a .set file.

My question is how to create such a file to be used by my EA?


Thx

Catalin

 
about set file - post #9
some other options: post #3
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
  • 2012.04.11
  • www.mql5.com
All lessons of Codersguru: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175653 Mql - Metatrader Development Course | www.metatrader.info https://www.mql5...
 
Any set of settings that you will save using the Save option of your EA's Inputs tab, will be a set file with a .set extension.

You can load any such file of settings, through the Load option and use it with your EA.



