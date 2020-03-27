how to create a .set file?
Budur Catalin:
Hi guys,
In my EA there is an option to load a .set file.
My question is how to create such a file to be used by my EA?
Thx
Catalin
Any set of settings that you will save using the Save option of your EA's Inputs tab, will be a set file with a .set extension.
You can load any such file of settings, through the Load option and use it with your EA.
