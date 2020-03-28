Need information about Optimization testing in MT5

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[Deleted]  

Dear,

Some information are not clear on Optimization back testing. If anyone answer me then it will great help for me. 



Q. What is Tasks and what is Passed?



Q. In the image you will see my backtest should be more then 10496 but always backtest show max testing 10496, what this value mean 10496 why not more then value this ?


Thanks in Advanced

 
Mohammad Ali:

Dear,

Some information are not clear on Optimization back testing. If anyone answer me then it will great help for me. 



Q. What is Tasks and what is Passed?



Q. In the image you will see my backtest should be more then 10496 but always backtest show max testing 10496, what this value mean 10496 why not more then value this ?


Thanks in Advanced

Read the help please before asking trivial question.

You have too much possible combinations, the genetic mode was switched on automatically.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Read the help please before asking trivial question.

You have too much possible combinations, the genetic mode was switched on automatically.

Dear Alain,


sorry your answer is not clear for me. Can you tell me What is Tasks and what is Passed. Or can you give me a any link where i find that information, 


Thanks in Advanced 

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