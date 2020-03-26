Issue with History Center

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Hello!

I'm trying to download data for several pairs, but quite often I got the download interrupted and I have to click again several times on the download button for it to resume and eventually finish, I tried it on other MT4 instance and it didn't had that issue (I'll attach an image).

Does someone knows how to solve this error? 

Regards,

Fernando.


EDIT:

I tried out connecting to my phone's WiFi after testing on the other computer on my Home's internet and having the same issue, when I switched to my phone's internet, everything went butter smooth, so I'm assuming is something regarding the router configuration, could someone give me some direction to see if I can fix it myself or at least know what question should I ask the ISP?

 
I just lost ISP for a few minutes. Maybe we're both infected with the Kung Flu.
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