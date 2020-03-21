Strategy Tester Error
Kenneth Parling:
#1: Check journal logs for any errors
Hi Kenneth,
I resolved the issue thanks for your reply
What caused the problem,,,I have encountered similar issues with some EAs
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When I attempt to backtest my EA it does not generate any results, message in the journal ' There were 1 passes done during optimization, 1 results have been discarded as insignificant'
Does anybody have any advice or solutions
Thank you