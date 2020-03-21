Strategy Tester Error

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When I attempt to backtest my EA it does not generate any results, message in the journal ' There were 1 passes done during optimization, 1 results have been discarded as insignificant'


Does anybody have any advice or solutions

Thank you


 
Avonmore:

When I attempt to backtest my EA it wont run after clicking start I get a squeaking sound.

Does anybody have any advice or solutions

Thank you


#1: Check journal logs for any errors

 
Kenneth Parling:

#1: Check journal logs for any errors

Hi Kenneth,


I resolved the issue thanks for your reply 

 
Avonmore:

Hi Kenneth,


I resolved the issue thanks for your reply 

i was about to suggest to check the ea's start-step-stop increments for each input you are optimizing.....what caused your problem ?

 
What caused the problem,,,I have encountered similar issues with some EAs
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