Questions about the VPS of Mql5
1 vps can run 2 forex accounts? I manage vps of mql5 on my phone?
Quoc Huy:
1 vps can run 2 forex accounts? I manage vps of mql5 on my phone?
One trading account per MQL5 VPS.
You can only stop/start MQL5 VPS from your phone.
Quoc Huy:
show me how to stop and start the vps on my phone
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou:Can I change the parameter settings of EA that are active on VPS by phone?
Quoc Huy:It is better to use desktop computer (because you can not use EA on phone; we can use EAs on desktop computers only).
Can I change the parameter settings of EA that are active on VPS by phone?
So, in desktop computer: open the chart(s), attach EA to the chart(s) with your new settings, and synchronize with VPS.
I have to transfer my VPS from MT5 account to MT4 account.
I am trying move account but error shows data saving error.
Attached screen shot
Kindly help
MUHAMMAD ADNAN ASHRAF MUHAMMAD ASHRAF:I think you can move VPS from one MT5 account to an other MT5 account, or from one MT4 account to an other MT4 account (once in a week).
Sergey Golubev:
I think you can move VPS from one MT5 account to an other MT5 account, or from one MT4 account to an other MT4 account (once in a week).
Correct, you cannot move your MQL5 VPS from MT5 to MT4 and vice versa.
