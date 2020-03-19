Questions about the VPS of Mql5

1 vps can run 2 forex accounts?  I manage vps of mql5 on my phone?
 
Quoc Huy:
One trading account per MQL5 VPS.

You can only stop/start MQL5 VPS  from your phone.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

show me how to stop and start the vps on my phone
 
Quoc Huy:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Can I change the parameter settings of EA that are active on VPS by phone?
 
Quoc Huy:
It is better to use desktop computer (because you can not use EA on phone; we can use EAs on desktop computers only).
So, in desktop computer: open the chart(s), attach EA to the chart(s) with your new settings, and synchronize with VPS.
 

I have to transfer my VPS from MT5 account to MT4 account.

I am trying move account but error shows data saving error.


Attached screen shot


Kindly help

 
MUHAMMAD ADNAN ASHRAF MUHAMMAD ASHRAF:

I think you can move VPS from one MT5 account to an other MT5 account, or from one MT4 account to an other MT4 account (once in a week).
 
Sergey Golubev:
Correct, you cannot move your MQL5 VPS from MT5 to MT4 and vice versa.

