Deposit
I just opened an account, yet when I go to deposit it says that this is a demo page.
rayno618:
This is not a broker - Your deposited funds can only be used for the services provided here!
rayno618:
You've probably opened a demo account through Metaquotes MT4/5 terminal, which is only for testing and experimenting with trading.
Metaquotes (MQL5.com) is not a broker, so in order to trade with real money you need to find one (broker) and open a real trading account with them.
Discussion and/or suggestions about brokers are not allowed in the forum, so you should make your own search online.
It is advisable to trade with a demo account for a considerable amount of time, at least until you become consistently profitable and then proceed with the opening of a real account.
