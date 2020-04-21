How to save profile and install an different pc?
Got it, thanks!
Vladimir Karputov:
Use Storage.
Super, great info Vladimir!
sharpg75:
When i open MQL, it is version 4 and there is no "Profiles" folder in the tree. Is there a way to force it to show up, or upgrade the MQL version?
I found the profiles located locally here:
C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\3212703ED955F10C7534BE8497B221F4\profiles
Hi all,
On my home pc I've just set up MT5 with all the indicators/chart settings etc that I want to use.
Is there a way for me to save my profile including all settings/indicators so I can install this on my work pc?
Thanks!