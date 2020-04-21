How to save profile and install an different pc?

Hi all,

On my home pc I've just set up MT5 with all the indicators/chart settings etc that I want to use.
Is there a way for me to save my profile including all settings/indicators so I can install this on my work pc?

Thanks!

 
Use Storage.


Save profile  Save Profile  Run MetaEditor  Add file  Storage

 

Got it, thanks!

 
Super, great info Vladimir!

 

When i open MQL, it is version 4 and there is no "Profiles" folder in the tree.  Is there a way to force it to show up, or upgrade the MQL version?

 
sharpg75:

When i open MQL, it is version 4 and there is no "Profiles" folder in the tree.  Is there a way to force it to show up, or upgrade the MQL version?

I found the profiles located locally here:

C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\3212703ED955F10C7534BE8497B221F4\profiles

