Sharp Factor, Recovery Factor, Profit Factor and Deposit Load
What are Sharp Factor, Recovery Factor, Profit Factor and Deposit Load? How to calculate?
Mahmudul Hasan Kamal:
What are Sharp Factor, Recovery Factor, Profit Factor and Deposit Load? How to calculate?
What are Sharp Factor, Recovery Factor, Profit Factor and Deposit Load? How to calculate?
If you mouseover over these factors you will see the explanation.
They are calculated automatically.
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