Sharp Factor, Recovery Factor, Profit Factor and Deposit Load

New comment
 
What are Sharp Factor, Recovery Factor, Profit Factor and Deposit Load? How to calculate?

Sharp Factor, Recovery Factor, Profit Factor and Deposit Load

 
Mahmudul Hasan Kamal:
What are Sharp Factor, Recovery Factor, Profit Factor and Deposit Load? How to calculate?


If you mouseover over these factors you will see the explanation.

They are calculated automatically.

New comment