I can`t search for my profiles and templates in my mt5 broker folder.

New comment
 

Hi,

I did create my  profiles and templates in mt5 platform.

but i cannot search for these files in my mt5 broker folder.

my mt5 broker>Profiles>Charts>Default only.

just only default file in my mt5 broker folder.

I cannot search for my profiles and templates files.

so i cannot backup my profiles and templates.

bye.

 
gilmt4 :

Hi,

I did create my  profiles and templates in mt5 platform.

but i cannot search for these files in my mt5 broker folder.

my mt5 broker>Profiles>Charts>Default only.

just only default file in my mt5 broker folder.

I cannot search for my profiles and templates files.

so i cannot backup my profiles and templates.

bye.

You should not search in the installation folder - you should search in the [data folder] folder. Example: [data folder]\MQL5\Profiles\Templates. How to open the [data folder] folder:

data folder

 
thank you very much.
New comment