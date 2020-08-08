I can`t search for my profiles and templates in my mt5 broker folder.
gilmt4 :
Hi,
I did create my profiles and templates in mt5 platform.
but i cannot search for these files in my mt5 broker folder.
my mt5 broker>Profiles>Charts>Default only.
just only default file in my mt5 broker folder.
I cannot search for my profiles and templates files.
so i cannot backup my profiles and templates.
bye.
You should not search in the installation folder - you should search in the [data folder] folder. Example: [data folder]\MQL5\Profiles\Templates. How to open the [data folder] folder:
thank you very much.
