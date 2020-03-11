Is there Second Candle (S1) in MQL5 as it is said
MEHMET FATIH BARUT: can I get and store the last 5 seconds price
Do you know how to code?
I think I can, but it would be nice if you have ready to use one.
The thing is I am writing a scanner works on 28 pairs therefore I think it won't be easy to store the 5 second data in different arrays.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
Is there a second candle in MQL5 or can I get and store the last 5 seconds price (independently from each other)?