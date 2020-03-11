Is there Second Candle (S1) in MQL5 as it is said

Hi all,

Is there a second candle in MQL5 or can I get and store the last 5 seconds price (independently from each other)?

 
MEHMET FATIH BARUT: can I get and store the last 5 seconds price

Do you know how to code?

 

I think I can, but it would be nice if you have ready to use one.

The thing is I am writing a scanner works on 28 pairs therefore I think it won't be easy to store the 5 second data in different arrays.


