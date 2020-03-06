Ctrade Error

hi 

I need your help i dont know what is wrong with this code it did nothing when i tested in the strategy tester here is the code 

if (signal =="sell" && PositionsTotal()<1)
   trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,(Bid+50*_Point),(Bid-150 * _Point),NULL);

if (signal =="buy" && PositionsTotal()<1)
   trade.Buy(0.10,NULL,Ask,(Ask-50*_Point),(Ask+150 * _Point),NULL);

when i run this version its running just fine but i need to add stop lose i dont know how can i fix it please Help!!


if (signal =="sell" && PositionsTotal()<1)
  trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,0,(Bid-150 * _Point),NULL);

if (signal =="buy" && PositionsTotal()<1)
   trade.Buy(0.10,NULL,Ask,0,(Ask+150 * _Point),NULL);
1. Please use the button Code.

2. What is in your code 'Bid'  and 'Ask'?  How do you get these variables? How do you populate these variables?

 

Vladimir Karputov:

1. Please use the button .

2. What is in your code 'Bid'  and 'Ask'?  How do you get these variables? How do you populate these variables?


this is my program this one is working but i need to do the other one the one with the stop lose

#include<Trade\Trade.mqh>
// Create a trade
CTrade trade;
      
void OnTick()
  {
// calculate the ask price
double Ask= NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits);

// calculate the Bid price
double Bid= NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits);

// get the acc Balance
double Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);

// get the acc Equity
double Equity=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY);





// create an array for the prices
MqlRates Priceinfo[];

// we fill the array with the price data
int PriceData =CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,10,Priceinfo);

// create a string for the signal 
string signal="";

// create an array for several prices
double myPriceArraySMA[];
double myPriceArrayMacD[];

// define the properties of the moving average
int movingAverageDefinition =iMA (_Symbol,_Period,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

 // defined Ea one line, current candle, 3 candles , store result   
CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinition,0,0,10,myPriceArraySMA);

// define the properties of the  MacD
int MacDDefinition= iMACD(_Symbol,_Period,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);

// define MA1, one buffer, current candle, 3 candles, store result
CopyBuffer(MacDDefinition,0,0,10,myPriceArrayMacD);

// get the value of the current candle
double MacDValue=(myPriceArrayMacD[0]);


// if the price is above the SMA
if (Priceinfo[1].close > myPriceArraySMA[1])

// and was above the SMA before
if (Priceinfo[3].close > myPriceArraySMA[3])

if (MacDValue>0.000630)
{
signal="buy";
}   

// if the price is below the SMA
if (Priceinfo[1].close < myPriceArraySMA[1])

// and was above the SMA before
if (Priceinfo[3].close < myPriceArraySMA[3])


if (MacDValue<-0.000630)
{
signal="sell";
}

/*-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
//if no open positions SELL
if (PositionsTotal()==0 && OrdersTotal()==0)
{
trade.SellStop(0.10,Bid-10*_Point,_Symbol,Bid+50*_Point,Bid-150*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL);
}


//if no open positions BUY
if (PositionsTotal()==0 && OrdersTotal()==0)
{
trade.BuyStop(0.10,Ask-10*_Point,_Symbol,Ask+50*_Point,Ask-150*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL);
}
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------*/

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
//sell 10 microlot
if (signal =="sell" && PositionsTotal()<1)
trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,0,(Bid-150 * _Point),NULL);
//trade.SellLimit(0.10,NULL,_Symbol,50,150,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL);

// buy 10 microlot
if (signal =="buy" && PositionsTotal()<1)
trade.Buy(0.10,NULL,Ask,0,(Ask+150 * _Point),NULL);
//trade.BuyLimit(0.10,NULL,_Symbol,50,150,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL);
//-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            
// chart output
Comment ("The Signl is now: ",signal);

  }
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------
 
themasterx7 :


this is my program this one is working but i need to do the other one the one with the stop lose

The indicator handle needs to be received once in OnInit.

Correct your code. Until correct, I will not look further.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

The indicator handle needs to be received once in OnInit.

Correct your code. Until correct, I will not look further.

Hi

Im new at this can you recommend a book or any learning material that help me on this issue?

Thank You 
 

hello I need help guys the gentleman said that i had to correct my code so he can help me :) help me correct it this is what help means ??!! Thank You.

 
themasterx7 :

hello I need help guys the gentleman said that i had to correct my code so he can help me :) help me correct it this is what help means ??!! Thank You.

Correct your code: now you are creating a new indicator handle FOR EVERY TICK - this is wrong, this is a mistake. An indicator handle must be created ONCE (the indicator handle is created in OnInit ()).

 
themasterx7:

hello I need help guys the gentleman said that i had to correct my code so he can help me :) help me correct it this is what help means ??!! Thank You.

He said "The indicator handle needs to be received once in OnInit.", to understand, you can refer to :

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/ima and https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/imacd.

Guye

Hi guys I cant grasp it Im sorry .... I know now what every fn means and the write place for the code but I need more books to fully get it so what books or learning materials do you recommend for me ? Thank You For Your Patience.  

One Last thing I learned this code from this youtuber I think he is bad do you recommend him for me ? https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCokIBdJXNOSOeYkKDvENWYA

