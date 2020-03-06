Ctrade Error
1. Please use the button .
2. What is in your code 'Bid' and 'Ask'? How do you get these variables? How do you populate these variables?
Vladimir Karputov:
this is my program this one is working but i need to do the other one the one with the stop lose
#include<Trade\Trade.mqh> // Create a trade CTrade trade; void OnTick() { // calculate the ask price double Ask= NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); // calculate the Bid price double Bid= NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); // get the acc Balance double Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); // get the acc Equity double Equity=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); // create an array for the prices MqlRates Priceinfo[]; // we fill the array with the price data int PriceData =CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,10,Priceinfo); // create a string for the signal string signal=""; // create an array for several prices double myPriceArraySMA[]; double myPriceArrayMacD[]; // define the properties of the moving average int movingAverageDefinition =iMA (_Symbol,_Period,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE); // defined Ea one line, current candle, 3 candles , store result CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinition,0,0,10,myPriceArraySMA); // define the properties of the MacD int MacDDefinition= iMACD(_Symbol,_Period,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE); // define MA1, one buffer, current candle, 3 candles, store result CopyBuffer(MacDDefinition,0,0,10,myPriceArrayMacD); // get the value of the current candle double MacDValue=(myPriceArrayMacD[0]); // if the price is above the SMA if (Priceinfo[1].close > myPriceArraySMA[1]) // and was above the SMA before if (Priceinfo[3].close > myPriceArraySMA[3]) if (MacDValue>0.000630) { signal="buy"; } // if the price is below the SMA if (Priceinfo[1].close < myPriceArraySMA[1]) // and was above the SMA before if (Priceinfo[3].close < myPriceArraySMA[3]) if (MacDValue<-0.000630) { signal="sell"; } /*------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- //if no open positions SELL if (PositionsTotal()==0 && OrdersTotal()==0) { trade.SellStop(0.10,Bid-10*_Point,_Symbol,Bid+50*_Point,Bid-150*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL); } //if no open positions BUY if (PositionsTotal()==0 && OrdersTotal()==0) { trade.BuyStop(0.10,Ask-10*_Point,_Symbol,Ask+50*_Point,Ask-150*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL); } ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------*/ //---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- //sell 10 microlot if (signal =="sell" && PositionsTotal()<1) trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,0,(Bid-150 * _Point),NULL); //trade.SellLimit(0.10,NULL,_Symbol,50,150,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL); // buy 10 microlot if (signal =="buy" && PositionsTotal()<1) trade.Buy(0.10,NULL,Ask,0,(Ask+150 * _Point),NULL); //trade.BuyLimit(0.10,NULL,_Symbol,50,150,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL); //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- // chart output Comment ("The Signl is now: ",signal); } //+-----------------------------------------------------------------
The indicator handle needs to be received once in OnInit.
Correct your code. Until correct, I will not look further.
hello I need help guys the gentleman said that i had to correct my code so he can help me :) help me correct it this is what help means ??!! Thank You.
Correct your code: now you are creating a new indicator handle FOR EVERY TICK - this is wrong, this is a mistake. An indicator handle must be created ONCE (the indicator handle is created in OnInit ()).
He said "The indicator handle needs to be received once in OnInit.", to understand, you can refer to :
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/ima and https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/imacd.
- www.mql5.com
Hi guys I cant grasp it Im sorry .... I know now what every fn means and the write place for the code but I need more books to fully get it so what books or learning materials do you recommend for me ? Thank You For Your Patience.
One Last thing I learned this code from this youtuber I think he is bad do you recommend him for me ? https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCokIBdJXNOSOeYkKDvENWYA
hi
I need your help i dont know what is wrong with this code it did nothing when i tested in the strategy tester here is the code
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
when i run this version its running just fine but i need to add stop lose i dont know how can i fix it please Help!!