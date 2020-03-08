button buy and sell order - page 2

New comment
 
Alain Verleyen:
What are all these "tks" ? Are you a cat ? Please write in English on this forum.

you make me laugh in my serious reading!

 
Alain Verleyen:
What are all these "tks" ? Are you a cat ? Please write in English on this forum.

hahahha


tks = thanks

 

What!? cats aren't allowed here? where in the rules state that?


12
New comment