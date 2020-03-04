Cant Migrate server to MT5
Seanie1975:
Hi
I paid 3 month subscription for the VPS yesterday but cant migrate signal and Status STOPPED is coming up ,
Is there something im doing wrong ?
Thanks
Seán
Right click on you MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Start server and then try to synchronize/migrate your trading environment.
Alternatively go to the link below and choose Start server from the VPS options.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi
I paid 3 month subscription for the VPS yesterday but cant migrate signal and Status STOPPED is coming up ,
Is there something im doing wrong ?
Thanks
Seán