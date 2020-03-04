Cant Migrate server to MT5

Hi 

I paid 3 month subscription for the VPS yesterday but cant migrate signal and Status STOPPED is coming up , 

Is there something im doing wrong ?


Thanks


Seán

 

Please check, read, and watch:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/66

Migration des Terminals auf die VPS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGSHrX-QAOU

 
Right click on you MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Start server and then try to synchronize/migrate your trading environment.

Alternatively go to the link below and choose Start server from the VPS options.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



