It says "connecting to signal server" but it doesn't ever connect.
dexter1091:
I have a VPS and it still says this, what do I do ?
Restart your MT5 and computer, re-do the signal setup and migrate to your MQL5 VPS again.
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I have a VPS and it still says this, what do I do ?