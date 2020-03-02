Strategy Tester - Debug version of 'MyEA.ex5', please recompile it - Error (Bug)

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Hi all,

May be you may come a cross this problem before.

Eventhough my EA version is up to date (I recompiled it) some how (because some settings of MT5 tells that)

MT5 says  "Debug version of 'MyEA.ex5', please recompile it " and  stucks in this screen


Do you know how to solve it  beside uninstall all MT5 (including all settings and other files) and re-installing it?

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