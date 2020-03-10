MT5 Indicator , converted from MT4 (no display DrawText) not working - page 2

Seng Joo Thio:

For DrawText() function, the right functions to use are all listed in https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects.

I've changed the obvious ones, try this:

As for create_button1(), just like DrawText(), it's your own function somewhere within your code... look for it.

Hi @Seng Joo Thio


thank you for your help..  it has been great.   I am fixing all the sections that you suggested and will let you know how i go..

thanks again

 
Hi @Seng Joo Thio

I replied to your message days ago, not sure where it went.

i have managed to clean up most of the problems. Just going through the last few issues.

Thanks again

 
Great! 

