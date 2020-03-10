MT5 Indicator , converted from MT4 (no display DrawText) not working - page 2
For DrawText() function, the right functions to use are all listed in https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects.
I've changed the obvious ones, try this:
As for create_button1(), just like DrawText(), it's your own function somewhere within your code... look for it.
Hi @Seng Joo Thio
thank you for your help.. it has been great. I am fixing all the sections that you suggested and will let you know how i go..
thanks again
Hi @Seng Joo Thio
I replied to your message days ago, not sure where it went.
i have managed to clean up most of the problems. Just going through the last few issues.
Thanks again
