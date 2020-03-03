I try to make an EA basing on the crossing of 2 MA
Lawson_Oma:
Hello!
I hope you are well. Please, can someone help me to resolve this problem.
I try to make an EA basing on the crossing of 2 MA. The EA have to take position when the 2 MA are crossing (down for buy positions and up for sell positions) but the EA don't work as i want. Please help me.
Given that you have:
double Fast_ma_2 = iMA(NULL, 0, Fast_period, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2); double Fast_ma_1 = iMA(NULL, 0, Fast_period, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1); double Lw_ma_2 = iMA(NULL, 0, Lw_period_1, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2); double Lw_ma_1 = iMA(NULL, 0, Lw_period_1, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1); double P_close_1= iClose(NULL,0,1); double P_close_2= iClose(NULL,0,2); double P_open_0 = iOpen(NULL,0,0);
Your condition checks should be:
if (Fast_ma_1>Lw_ma_1 && Fast_ma_2<=Lw_ma_2 && P_close_1>MathMax(Fast_ma_1,P_close_2)) // open buy if (Fast_ma_1<Lw_ma_1 && Fast_ma_2>=Lw_ma_2 && P_close_1<MathMin(Fast_ma_1,P_close_2)) // open sell
edit: typo
