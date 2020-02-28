Robots are lost?

New comment
 

I cannot find bug topic, so problem is next: After "upgrading" MT5 it is impossible to test (Strategy tester) trading robots. I can test only indicators. Situation have lasted 3..6 months maybe. And besides: Isn't anybody else busy with robots?

 
SteelAce:

I cannot find bug topic, so problem is next: After "upgrading" MT5 it is impossible to test (Strategy tester) trading robots. I can test only indicators. Situation have lasted 3..6 months maybe. And besides: Isn't anybody else busy with robots?

Click on Overview tab, then on "Single" or whatever other kind of test you want.
 

Alain is right, I didn't get the heart of the problem.



New comment