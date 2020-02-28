Robots are lost?
SteelAce:Click on Overview tab, then on "Single" or whatever other kind of test you want.
I cannot find bug topic, so problem is next: After "upgrading" MT5 it is impossible to test (Strategy tester) trading robots. I can test only indicators. Situation have lasted 3..6 months maybe. And besides: Isn't anybody else busy with robots?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I cannot find bug topic, so problem is next: After "upgrading" MT5 it is impossible to test (Strategy tester) trading robots. I can test only indicators. Situation have lasted 3..6 months maybe. And besides: Isn't anybody else busy with robots?