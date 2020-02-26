Missing DOM

My DOM disappeared in a recent update and I have tried several options to bring it back up to no avail. Clicking the DOM in 'View" does nothing. Does anyone have any ideas? One Click Trading is active.
 

MT5


 

MT4


 

Sergey,

Thanks. I have tried this and nothing appears. Can I get remote assistance?

I think - it may be something with your Windows .. or you did not install Internet Explorer the latest version ..
 
Thanks, I just upgraded to W10 and I use Mozilla Firefox.
 
The tabs in Metatrader is using Internet Explorer the latest version (so you should have IE the latest version installed on your computer; for example - I am having IE version 11).
 

Sergey,

Would my issue be unique to MT5? I also have MT4 on the same pc and don't have any problems with the MT4 DOM.

 
I have 2 computers and one tablet, and I do not have this issue for MT4/MT5.
And no one reported about it (at least - I did not read anything about this issue sorry).
It may be something with your Windows ... or with Internet Explorer (as far as I know - Metatrader is using IE latest version and IE's environment).
 
Thanks, I appreciate your help!
