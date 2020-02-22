MT5 imported tick data creates error with Strategy Tester
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I'm downloading tick data from Dukascopy for XAUUSD.
When I look at the data it appears to be valid (see first image below). If I then create a custom symbol in MT5 (XAUUSD2) and import the data, it still looks fine. But if I use strategy tester and choose "Every tick based on real tick data" for XAUUSD2, the backtest report contains occasional anomalies, where the price suddenly jumps from what it should be (say 1,281.86) to 24,660.00 within a few days. (See second image below). These price jumps go back and forth. The bad prices are always above 24,000.
I have tried deleting all logs and histories from the Terminal folder, redownloading the tick data, re-exporting it and importing it into MT5, and still get similar errors.
Unfortunately, MT5's "Symbols" work pane, "Tick" tab does not allow viewing of the complete tick history so I'm unable to see the incorrect prices there.Any advice? Thanks.