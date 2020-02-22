How can I detect Big Candles to avoid further action

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Hi all,

I want my EA not get into action after Price Corrections like below, because it completely ruins simple EMA methodology.

The thing is It doesn't have to be a big candle it can be several consecutive big candles.

I actually need to calculate acceleration of the price I meant fast and long price actions.

How can I detect Big Candles to avoid further action


 
MEHMET FATIH BARUT: How can I detect Big Candles to avoid further action
  1. Define in concrete terms what you mean by "Big Candles" (perhaps 2×ATR) and "fast and long". Only then can you possibly code it.

  2. Perhaps combine that with Act on a change of signal.
              MQL4 (in Strategy Tester) - double testing of entry conditions - Strategy Tester - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #1
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