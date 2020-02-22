How can I detect Big Candles to avoid further action
MEHMET FATIH BARUT: How can I detect Big Candles to avoid further action
- Define in concrete terms what you mean by "Big Candles" (perhaps 2×ATR) and "fast and long". Only then can you possibly code it.
- Perhaps combine that with Act on a change of signal.
MQL4 (in Strategy Tester) - double testing of entry conditions - Strategy Tester - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #1
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How can I detect Big Candles to avoid further action