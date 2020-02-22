Setting up signals
Any one who know how to edit or make changes to a signal I.e from private to public. Please kindly help me.
- mt5 installation
- changing of Signal status
- How to edit price for a posted project
COLLIN LUKYAMUZI:
Go to your signal's page and look for the edit option on the upper right side.
Eleni Anna Branou:
I have tried but I can't see the option button
Files:
COLLIN LUKYAMUZI:
Try with switching to the desktop version of your browser.
