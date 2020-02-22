Setting up signals

Any one who know how to edit or make changes to a signal I.e from private to public. Please kindly help me.
 
COLLIN LUKYAMUZI:
Go to your signal's page and look for the edit option on the upper right side.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:
I have tried but I can't see the option button



 
COLLIN LUKYAMUZI:

Try with switching to the desktop version of your browser.

