Signals
what are these numbers mean 00.0 x 5 in signals
younis.hadidi:
what are these numbers mean 00.0 x 5 in signals
what are these numbers mean 00.0 x 5 in signals
The first number (0.00) is the average slippage in points of the already copied trades with that broker/server setup and the second number is the number of already copied/executed trades, that these statistics are based on.
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