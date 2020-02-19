Signals

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what are these numbers mean  00.0 x 5  in signals 
 
younis.hadidi:
what are these numbers mean  00.0 x 5  in signals 

The first number (0.00) is the average slippage in points of the already copied trades with that broker/server setup and the second number is the number of already copied/executed trades, that these statistics are based on.

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