Chart vs Strategy Tester Data retrieval
MT5 ?
What are your testing dates ?
Thanks yes MT5 -> pointed in right direction. I want a start from (entire history +(x)) Bars ... but I cant seem to have that.
selecting 'lastMonth' instead of 'entire data' makes a ST run possible - yet I dont understand why😊. To my mind seems I have to randomely play with the start date to get one that works. I had beeen using iBarShift and operating directly on the HTF but simplified back to an algo on chart TF. Maybe a mistake.
Found this link in the forum after your comment:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/154914. 100 Bars (?), on the chart TF (1M), is not enough to give me more than 4 Bars in the APPL case (H4). This is not enough for the data analysis on the HTF I need to do (as seen from the chart TF data).
It seems when running ST on 'entire data' and given the limited number of bars in the history I still dont understand why GBPJPY (with masses of data) should give me more bars on a HTF in terms of initial conditions (as calculated from chart TF data), than AAPL for a ST run when both are compared running on the 'entire data' set.
Why does ST on GBPJPY select a different entry point in the history for (1M) data to allow the accomodation of more H4 bars ( as calculated from Chart TF) for GBPJPY and not AAPL? If my reasoning is true then surely this leaves open ambiguity in any processing algo. It matters to me because its a multi instrument EA?
At least I will be aware of data issues in the run ... because of the way I have currently coded ... perhaps as good as it gets right now.
Turns out I was catching it but didnt realise its meaning until I changed the comment in the light of your comment above
Thanks Alain.
I have a situation where I open a chart and 1 minute Bars for APPL are shown back to August 2019 ~6 months plus of data. Great!!
Strategy Tester (ST), only find around 700 bars of 1 Minute time frame? Not Great!
The data is obviously available on the brokers server but not being downloaded or made available to ST.
1/. Since there is not update history feature I'm wondering how I get access to this data in ST (where is it or where should it be).
.... or ....
2/. Is the issue just that the broker has not made it available in the relevant place for ST to use?
This phenomenon is exibited for me only for US Indices (CFDs) and other instrumets do not have this issue.
The broker is a demo Pepperstone account.