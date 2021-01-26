cant receive mobile alerts despite connecting to my mt4 desktop version
so guys, i have been using my mt4 mobile to receive alerts from my desktop mt4,until yesterday i have not been receiving notification. i have unistalled mt4 on mobile and reinstall. closed the desktop and tried it again,still no avail. how do i fix this?
- No push notifications on MT5 mobile app
- Problem linking notifications and messaging system via MetaQuotes ID on Android
- Not getting Alerts sent to my mobile MT4 App
Hi there, I've had this problem for months now too. Did you figure it out ? Any suggestions ? Thanks
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