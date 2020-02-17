Color Transparency
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1341
Studying the CCanvas Class. How to Draw Transparent Objects
Drawing in MetaTrader 5 is simple and you need to know only a few nuances. One of the nuances is how the terminal screen is designed. More precisely, we are interested in the way the graphics are output on the screen. For example, a chart can be displayed in the foreground or in the background. Color output on the screen will depend on the...
Cláudio Müller:
Hello friends,
does anyone have any simple example of how to use transparency
I tried to use an example here on the site, but I couldn't.
Thank you very much in advance.
Cláudio.
string system_tag="CanvasTests_"; int OnInit() { ObjectsDeleteAll(0,system_tag); uint img[]; uint width=200,height=300; color testcolor=clrDodgerBlue; uchar testopacity=128;//Opacity Varies between 0 and 255 . 0 means 100% transparent , 255 means 0% transparent uint tc=ColorToARGB(testcolor,testopacity); //total image data width*height ArrayResize(img,width*height,0); ArrayFill(img,0,width*height,tc);//fill image data with color <<test color>> at opacity <<testopacity>> string resource_name="TestResource";//resource is the image data turned into a bitmap ResourceFree(resource_name); bool cre=ResourceCreate(resource_name,img,width,height,0,0,width,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE); if(!cre) Alert("Cant Create Resource"); if(cre) { //create the output object - or the receptor of the resource bool co=ObjectCreate(0,system_tag+"_screen",OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0); if(!co) Alert("Cant Create Bitmap Object"); if(co) { //size the receptor , ! if the image data is smaller than the display size , nothing will be displayed ! // ! if the image data is >= than the display size , display will be based on the bitmap offsets ! ObjectSetInteger(0,system_tag+"_screen",OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); ObjectSetInteger(0,system_tag+"_screen",OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); ObjectSetInteger(0,system_tag+"_screen",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,0);//position x in screen ObjectSetInteger(0,system_tag+"_screen",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0);//position y in screen /* Link the Bitmap object with that resource. Everytime you make a change to the img array and recreate the resource (with the same name) all objects bound to it will refresh when you call ChartRedraw -or when chart redraws */ ObjectSetString(0,system_tag+"_screen",OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+resource_name); /* if you need to quickly show/hide a bitmap use : ObjectSetInteger(0,system_tag+"_screen",OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_NO_PERIODS);//Hides ObjectSetInteger(0,system_tag+"_screen",OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_ALL_PERIODS);//Shows */ } } ArrayFree(img); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- ObjectsDeleteAll(0,system_tag); }
