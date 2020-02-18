How to place an indicator over price?

Good afternoon,

I've been using Tradestation and MT4 for many years.  On Tradestation it's straightforward but on MT4 I'm not sure.  When you add an indicator to a chart almost all indicators are placed underneath the price action.  How do I place an indicator over the price action instead?  For example a moving average indicator is going to sit on top of price action and a RSI indicator is going to go below price action in it's own window.  What if I want to plot the RSI indicator on top of the price action like in this image?  

Files:
Capture.PNG  112 kb
 

Drag indicator onto chart.

Apply to: First Indicator's Data.


Open indicator properties again.

Apply to: Specific price.


