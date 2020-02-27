bt trend trigger indicator with moving average

Hello everyone;

 I've no knowledge on programming. Can a person help me to add a moving avarage for gold line of bt_trend_trigger_indicator in the mq4 file.

Thank you.

 
Bilgehan YANKOL:

Post your request as a job in Freelance.

Here you go.


