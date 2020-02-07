Nasdaaq100
Who trades Nasdaq, l am looking for indicator that is good with Nasdaq100
The Nasdaq is basically in an uptrend since the beginning of 2018. The index reaches a historic high around the 9474 level. Its next resistance could be the 10000 point zone, but we may see a correction, eventhough it shouldn't be too deep, like the one it did towards the 9000 zone. At the 9000 zone de index formed a double bottom and that is why it rallied again. The 55 day and 200 day EMAs are pointing upwards, indicating a strong uptrend. Only indicators I use are those two moving averages.
