calendar news tab

on b404 i dont see the calendar news anymore. Have it be removed by devs or is it a bug ?
 

b408 has the calendar news back, thanks devs

but i get:

2011.03.03 16:59:53    LiveUpdate    failed to create copy of terminal [32]




  • Non-farm Payrolls  - This is a very strong indicator...  Why then only as a medium priority?  

           

 

  • What do the colors?
          


 

 

 

 

 

1. High priority is not used at the moment, only medium and low.

2. https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/interface:

If the current value of an indicator is less than the predicted one, the line is displayed in red. If the predicted value is less than the actual one, the line is displayed in blue.

