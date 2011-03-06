calendar news tab
on b404 i dont see the calendar news anymore. Have it be removed by devs or is it a bug ?
b408 has the calendar news back, thanks devs
but i get:
2011.03.03 16:59:53 LiveUpdate failed to create copy of terminal [32]
1. High priority is not used at the moment, only medium and low.
2. https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/interface:
If the current value of an indicator is less than the predicted one, the line is displayed in red. If the predicted value is less than the actual one, the line is displayed in blue.
Thanks.
