Ichimoku expert

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Welcome to the experts
Ichimoku Index

I need code

buy entery when the Chinkou head is broken candle


And vice versa in sell

Selling when the Chinkou bottom is broken



[Deleted]  
Mariam Rabea:
Welcome to the experts
Ichimoku Index

I need code

buy entery when the Chinkou head is broken candle


And vice versa in sell

Selling when the Chinkou bottom is broken



You should create a job here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
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