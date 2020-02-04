Ichimoku expert
Mariam Rabea:
Welcome to the experts
Ichimoku Index
I need code
buy entery when the Chinkou head is broken candle
And vice versa in sell
Selling when the Chinkou bottom is broken
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I need code
buy entery when the Chinkou head is broken candle
Selling when the Chinkou bottom is broken