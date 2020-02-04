What is this weirdness?

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hi
anyone experienced like me
suddenly appeared like this
can anyone explain
thank you
 
Umar Ismail:


hi
anyone experienced like me
suddenly appeared like this
can anyone explain
thank you

Yes, it happens in some cases, do as you are instructed, contact the Service Desk.

 
Eleni Anna Branou :

Yes, it happens in some cases, do as you are instructed, contact the Service Desk.

already.
I'm just curious.
maybe anyone has experienced
and what mistakes were made

 
Yes I also do have that one.
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