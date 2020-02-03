EA purchased but not visibele in MT4 market after login to community

New comment
 
my purchased EA can't be loaded in MT4 account folder. Visible in mql5  browser tab but not in MT4 application after login to mql5 community
 
Willi Steinmann:
my purchased EA can't be loaded in MT4 account folder. Visible in mql5  browser tab but not in MT4 application after login to mql5 community

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and then go down in the Market tab / Terminal window and click the Purchased option on the upper left side.

Then click the Install blue button on the right of the product you want to install.




New comment