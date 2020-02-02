BUG in MT4 backtester ? BUY trade gets MINUS PROFIT despite higher close price then open price.

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Wondering my you keep on losing your (backtest-) account ?

Have a look
BACKTEST RESULT


Enlighten me, in case I miss something here.


NOTE:
The backtested EA uses trailing SL to close positions.

 

It's the swap of the order, in fact orders closed within the day are with positive profit.

 
Fabio Cavalloni:

It's the swap of the order, in fact orders closed within the day are with positive profit.

There are no swaps in backtest. I might be wrong.

 
Soewono Effendi:

There are no swaps in backtest. I might be wrong.

You are wrong

 
Keith Watford:

You are wrong

A .ha. Thanks.

That leads me to this.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/327915

It's not a bug but probably a feature BY DESIGN  ...
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