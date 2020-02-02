BUG in MT4 backtester ? BUY trade gets MINUS PROFIT despite higher close price then open price.
It's the swap of the order, in fact orders closed within the day are with positive profit.
Keith Watford:A .ha. Thanks.
You are wrong
That leads me to this.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/327915
It's not a bug but probably a feature BY DESIGN ...
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Wondering my you keep on losing your (backtest-) account ?
Have a look
Enlighten me, in case I miss something here.
NOTE:
The backtested EA uses trailing SL to close positions.