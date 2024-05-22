Debugger Error
I get the popup "Specific Symbol is not specified" when i try to run real time debugging, how do i fix it?
Thanks
I get the same. Was debugging an ind, which I haven't tried before...
Perhaps you should read the manual. Settings#debug - MetaEditor Help
William, as usual, your repsonse is snide and unhelpful. I read the documentation you linked to. Did I miss something? There is nothing there that helps me figure out why I'm getting the same error pop-up. Or maybe you can point out specifically what I'm missing here -- which, doubtless, you can't. Otherwise you would have instead of posturing, once again.
Enter the deposit currency...
Enter the deposit currency...
Oh, the little innocuous unlabeled box, I need to fill that out? 😅
It's a good stab, thanks.
LMAO!!! I didn't see it until now.
Look at my Symbol: ...
Spell it right and guess what, it works!
