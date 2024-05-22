Debugger Error

I get the popup "Specific Symbol is not specified" when i try to run  real time debugging, how do i fix it?

Thanks

 
I get the same.  Was debugging an ind, which I haven't tried before...

 
Perhaps you should read the manual. Settings#debug - MetaEditor Help
 
William Roeder #:
Perhaps you should read the manual. Settings#debug - MetaEditor Help

William, as usual, your repsonse is snide and unhelpful. I read the documentation you linked to. Did I miss something? There is nothing there that helps me figure out why I'm getting the same error pop-up. Or maybe you can point out specifically what I'm missing here -- which, doubtless, you can't. Otherwise you would have instead of posturing, once again.


 

Enter the deposit currency...

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:

Enter the deposit currency...

Oh, the little innocuous unlabeled box, I need to fill that out? 😅

It's a good stab, thanks.

OK, did it:

LMAO!!! I didn't see it until now.

Look at my Symbol: ...

Spell it right and guess what, it works!

