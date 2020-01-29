"zero divide in" error with indicator in mql4
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double diff[1];Diff has only one element. What do you expect happens when i becomes one? You would know that if you had used strict.
Always use strict. Fixing the warnings will save you hours of debugging.
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iClose(symbol1,1440,i)Don't hard code numbers, use the appropriate enumeration.
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iMAOnArray(diff,0,ma_zscore,0,MODE_SMA,i)ma_zscore has no values. What do you expect?
- iMAOnArray requires your array to be filled out (but you are counting up) and you need to set as-series before filling.
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Hello everyone, I am new to programming with mql4, and I want to program an indicator that shows me the z-score of the differential between two instruments, in this case I enclose all the code I have for the differential between AUDUSD and NZDUSD with the image where the error about "zero divide in" appears.