EA execute orders issue
when i check the expert tab its trying to open some orders with no errors
That's not what the log says.
Maybe it is just issuing signals.
Thank you, if the EA is issuing signals what could be the reason the trade is not executed?
Thank you, if the EA is issuing signals what could be the reason the trade is not executed?
There is a difference between issuing signals and placing trades.
You haven't shown any code, so we can only guess.
Are you sure that it is an EA and not an indicator?
Show the code if you want suggestions.
There is a difference between issuing signals and placing trades.
You haven't shown any code, so we can only guess.
Are you sure that it is an EA and not an indicator?
Show the code if you want suggestions.
Thank you there was a conflict with the MM which was causing no order to execute
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Hello guys
I am running an expert, when i check the expert tab its trying to open some orders with no errors , but these orders are not executed , what could be the issue?