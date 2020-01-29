Freelancer no delivery job
If i click cancel job will i get the money that is locked up for the job back?
No, you will just cancel the arbitration process.
Hello guys ,
I posted a freelance job and the developer failed to delivery anything and is unreachable + the deadline for the job has expired.
So i went click arbitration,
If i click cancel job will i get the money that is locked up for the job back?
If you select Cancel job will unblock 90% of your fund (after some weeks) .
No, you will just cancel the arbitration process.
Sorry, I misread your post. I thought that you had written cancel arbitration.
If i click cancel job will i get the money that is locked up for the job back?
No, not automatically. You have to both agree to cancel the job.
The way I understand it is, if you started arbitration, the developer will have to click cancel job, then you can click on it and 90% of the funds will be unlocked.
Cheers guy for the information
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Hello guys ,
I posted a freelance job and the developer failed to delivery anything and is unreachable + the deadline for the job has expired.
So i went click arbitration,
If i click cancel job will i get the money that is locked up for the job back?