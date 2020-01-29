Freelancer no delivery job

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Hello guys ,


I posted a freelance job and the developer failed to delivery anything and is unreachable + the deadline for the job has expired.

So i went click arbitration, 


If i click cancel job will i get the money that is locked up for the job back?

 
Don Calito:

If i click cancel job will i get the money that is locked up for the job back?

No, you will just cancel the arbitration process.

 
Don Calito:

Hello guys ,


I posted a freelance job and the developer failed to delivery anything and is unreachable + the deadline for the job has expired.

So i went click arbitration, 


If i click cancel job will i get the money that is locked up for the job back?

If you select Cancel job will unblock 90% of your fund (after some weeks) .

 
Keith Watford:

No, you will just cancel the arbitration process.

Sorry, I misread your post. I thought that you had written cancel arbitration.

Don Calito:

If i click cancel job will i get the money that is locked up for the job back?

No, not automatically. You have to both agree to cancel the job.

The way I understand it is, if you started arbitration, the developer will have to click cancel job, then you can click on it and 90% of the funds will be unlocked.

 
Cheers guy for the information
 
Don Calito:
Cheers guy for the information
As far as I know, there is nothing you can do if the other part doesn't answer.
 
it sucks, basically your money is locked by mql5.

The arbitration process is broken, it does not protect members (customers  and freelancers)

Hoping for the goodwill of MQL5-site adminstration to fix the whole arbitration process.

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