indicator wanted
- Use the search here:
An EA with your needs may already exist - there is practically nothing that has not bee coded yet for MT4/5!
- Ask someone to code it for you: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
but read the rules in advance and may be read this as well:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4368 // EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4304 // Indi
Hi All:
i need a indicator showing number of sell/buy opned order to manage grid trading . Please tell me how to buy this indicator.
thanks