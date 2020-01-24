indicator wanted

 Hi All:

i need a indicator  showing number of sell/buy opned order to manage grid trading . Please tell me how to buy this indicator.

thanks

 
  1. Use the search here:

    An EA with your needs may already exist - there is practically nothing that has not bee coded yet for MT4/5!

  2. Ask someone to code it for you: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
    but read the rules in advance and may be read this as well:
        https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules
        https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4368 // EA
        https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4304 // Indi


