indicator mobile phone notifications
how can i get inform with a notification when the indicator appear?
First, you must assure there is "notification feature" in the indicator. Then check "enable notification button" in the option\community tab on your mt4, and fill MetaQuotes ID with MT4 ID on your phone.
You can find your phone metaquote ID on bottom right corner with chat icon, then click MQID sign on upper center, as shown in the image below.
Thanks for the information!
