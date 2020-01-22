Enum list not seen for optimization
herrcrowley: I am not able to get the list for optimization,
Of course, you can, if you use the enumeration and not an int.
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I am not able to get the list for optimization, if I tweak a bit, if I add another period could show up or just dissapear, it's pretty confusing.