Enum list not seen for optimization

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I  am not able to get the list for optimization, if I tweak a bit, if I add another period could show up or just dissapear, it's pretty confusing.


#property script_show_inputs




enum fibo_periods
{

MAper_5 = 5,
MAper_8 = 8, 
MAper_13 =13,
}; 


input int MAper  = 13;


 
herrcrowley: I  am not able to get the list for optimization, 

Of course, you can, if you use the enumeration and not an int.

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