VPS

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HarvesterHello. I have developed a pretty promising EA and would like to test it on real market conditions. I need a VPS to do this reliably without using my live account VPS for this purpose. Any advise? Or anyone with an external(Not mql5) vps that could help me with this regard? I'm sure we could have a deal.
 
Nelson Wanyama:
Hello. I have developed a pretty promising EA and would like to test it on real market conditions. I need a VPS to do this reliably without using my live account VPS for this purpose. Any advise? Or anyone with an external(Not mql5) vps that could help me with this regard? I'm sure we could have a deal.

I don't see why MQL5 VPS is not eligible for your tests?

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Eleni Anna Branou:

I don't see why MQL5 VPS is not eligible for your tests?

I have only one vps running my live account. The vps only run one account at a time.

 
Nelson Wanyama:

I have only one vps running my live account. The vps only run one account at a time.

You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.

 
Fabio Cavalloni:

You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.

For MQL5 VPS that is true (that you can only run 1 account at a time).

 
Fabio Cavalloni:

You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.

Please explain how. Do you mean I can run more that one EA on separate accounts?

 
_Grey:

Please explain how. Do you mean I can run more that one EA on separate accounts?

This depends on the type of VPS.

MQL5 VPS can only run one account.

But it is possible to set up and configure your own VPS and run multiple accounts.
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Fabio Cavalloni:

You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.

How so?

 
Fabio Cavalloni:

You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.

My post do not refers to MQL5 VPS.

I thought that also MQL5 vps works as all other vps in the world but I'm wrong.

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