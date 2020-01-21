VPS
- multiple accounts on same VPS
- Two MT4 instances (live and demo) possible with one VPS?
- Experts: Fracture 7.4.0
Hello. I have developed a pretty promising EA and would like to test it on real market conditions. I need a VPS to do this reliably without using my live account VPS for this purpose. Any advise? Or anyone with an external(Not mql5) vps that could help me with this regard? I'm sure we could have a deal.
I don't see why MQL5 VPS is not eligible for your tests?
I don't see why MQL5 VPS is not eligible for your tests?
I have only one vps running my live account. The vps only run one account at a time.
I have only one vps running my live account. The vps only run one account at a time.
You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.
You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.
For MQL5 VPS that is true (that you can only run 1 account at a time).
You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.
Please explain how. Do you mean I can run more that one EA on separate accounts?
You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.
How so?
You're wrong. You can run unlimited platforms until your system resources allows them.
My post do not refers to MQL5 VPS.
I thought that also MQL5 vps works as all other vps in the world but I'm wrong.
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