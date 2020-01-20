How to display the technical indicator values of two time zones on a chart?

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Hello everyone
I have a problem to solve
How to display the technical indicator values of two time zones on a chart?

The following picture is an example
Current chart is H1
There are two KD technical indicators opened below
Hope the second KD technical indicator is to show the value of the H4 time zone
Thank you all ~
 

What i think you are using is PERIOD_CURRENT or Period().

Use specific PERIOD such as PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15 etc., to be more specific on your TF

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