How difficult would it be to convert this indicator into something for mql4?

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Hello world!


I have been butchering custom bollinger bands for a few days now in mql4.

Last night I came across this Bollinger Band on TradingView and I cannot figure out a way to replicate the behaviour onto a BB for mql4.

I have applied linear regression onto my current BB's and it just never seems to shape the same way this does.

Any ideas?


I realise this may be something that needs posting in the freelance section, but I thought I would check with the community first incase it is something relatively simple that I am just struggling to find.


I have attached a link to the indicator on tradingview and my indicators I am trying to apply it to. The source code is displayed there. Such a strange language.

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It wont let me paste a link to the tradingview post. Here is a pastebin... https://pastebin.com/j2auQG39

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Thank you for reading :)



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