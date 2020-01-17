How difficult would it be to convert this indicator into something for mql4?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello world!
I have been butchering custom bollinger bands for a few days now in mql4.
Last night I came across this Bollinger Band on TradingView and I cannot figure out a way to replicate the behaviour onto a BB for mql4.
I have applied linear regression onto my current BB's and it just never seems to shape the same way this does.
Any ideas?
I realise this may be something that needs posting in the freelance section, but I thought I would check with the community first incase it is something relatively simple that I am just struggling to find.
I have attached a link to the indicator on tradingview and my indicators I am trying to apply it to. The source code is displayed there. Such a strange language.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It wont let me paste a link to the tradingview post. Here is a pastebin... https://pastebin.com/j2auQG39
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for reading :)