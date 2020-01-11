Paid robot and robot rent, not appear in My MQL5 terminal ???

Hi,

Please help me find my paid robot and my robot rent. They are not appear everywhere in my terminal.

After instal to terminal from community market, nothing happens

Thanks

 
Mac Wajong:

Complete your payment through MQL5.com website and then go to your MT4/5 terminal, down to the Market tab in the Terminal/Toolbox window, click the Purchased option on the upper left and then the Install button on the far right of the product you've just purchased.

Make sure you've logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



 
Mac Wajong:
Tq, all payment arr complete. But the EA not appear on MT5, Purchased tab on. The other EA in MT4 was success to instal
 
Mac Wajong:
Tq, all payment arr complete. But the EA not appear on MT5, Purchased tab on. The other EA in MT4 was success to instal

Are you sure you've purchased the MT5 version?

Try to restart your MT5 terminal and re-login into your MQL5 community account.

 
Yes, I buy 1Ea for mt4, and rent a robot for 1 month trial for mt5 and buy another 1 for mt5
 
Do restarting the laptop and mt5, doesnt help me yet. I try to fix it and forget the sell position in XAUUSD. Still look for the problem
 
Mac Wajong:
Do restarting the laptop and mt5, doesnt help me yet. I try to fix it and forget the sell position in XAUUSD. Still look for the problem

Make sure you have logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.

Also make absolutely sure that you've actually bought and paid for the product you are talking about.

If both are done correctly, you should see your purchased product under the Market tab in the Terminal/Toolbox window >> Purchased.

 
Yes really i am very sure about the payment and the  procedure.  But i dont know why the installment not success 
