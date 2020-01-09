test period change problem.

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when i test my mt4ea  use period M1 ，then  DATETIME IS :2015-01-01 TO 2015-12-31,then singal Arrow can show correct .

then i switch M15,the chart  show after 2017-05-23 timeframe bar.

but in my char,m1 and m15 is high quality.


this is my test png.


test picy.

 

NOW ,i test EA in MT5！

MT4HISTORY DATA have to much problem...

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