test period change problem.
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when i test my mt4ea use period M1 ，then DATETIME IS :2015-01-01 TO 2015-12-31,then singal Arrow can show correct .
then i switch M15,the chart show after 2017-05-23 timeframe bar.
but in my char,m1 and m15 is high quality.
this is my test png.
y.