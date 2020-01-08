problem with calling Bars function

New comment
 

Hi, 

I'm converting my EA from mql4 to mql5 and I'm stuck with Bars function

please help, I'm going mad...

      int cntFromNow(datetime barDate)
      {
         return Bars(_Symbol, _Period, Time[0], barDate);
      }


 
KarolDrze:

Hi, 

I'm converting my EA from mql4 to mql5 and I'm stuck with Bars function

please help, I'm going mad...


Scroll up your Errors tab and resolve the errors top down.

 
this is my "top" error, everything above are warnings
 
solved... problem was in "magic" mqh file that should help migrating... it was overriding Bars function
New comment