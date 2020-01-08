problem with calling Bars function
KarolDrze:
Hi,
I'm converting my EA from mql4 to mql5 and I'm stuck with Bars function
please help, I'm going mad...
Scroll up your Errors tab and resolve the errors top down.
this is my "top" error, everything above are warnings
solved... problem was in "magic" mqh file that should help migrating... it was overriding Bars function
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Hi,
I'm converting my EA from mql4 to mql5 and I'm stuck with Bars function
please help, I'm going mad...